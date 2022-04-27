Listen to the Black Keys’ New Single ‘It Ain’t Over’

The Black Keys have released another new song from their upcoming album, Dropout Boogie. "It Ain't Over," like a handful of other tracks on the new LP, began with some drum loops drummer Patrick Carney brought to the studio.

"Pat used to be self-deprecating, I don’t know why,” guitarist Dan Auerbach recently told Rolling Stone. “But now he just seems so much more comfortable being himself behind the drums. It’s age or, I don’t know, a lot of therapy. I feel Pat and I are in a better place than we’ve ever been.”

You can hear "It Ain't Over" below.

Dropout Boogie is scheduled to arrive on May 13, a day before the 20th anniversary of the Black Keys' debut LP, The Big Come Up. The album includes several guest appearances, including ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons. The first single from Dropout Boogie, "Wild Child," was released in March.

The duo will hit the road for the first time in several years this summer for a tour that will keep them on the road through October. They'll be supported by Band of Horses, as well as Ceramic Animal, Early James and the Velveteers.

“Watching bands come and go, it’s fucking insane that we’re still here," Auerbach said. "It blows my mind. The odds were so stacked against us. I can’t imagine if this was a five-person band. That would have been insanity. We’re so lucky it’s just the two of us.”