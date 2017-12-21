The Piano Man got a little help from the Gangster of Love at the former's monthly residency show at Madison Square Garden last night.

The set was accented with holiday interludes as Steve Miller joined Billy Joel onstage for one song. Following Joel's standard format, which offers a couple options to the audience to see which song it would like to hear, Miller ended up playing his No. 1 1973 hit "The Joker." It was far and away the crowd's preference over Miller's 1967 single, "Living in the U.S.A."

You can watch fan-shot video of audience's choice above.

The Steve Miller Band frontman previously popped up at one of Joel's Madison Square Garden shows in 2015, along with John Mayer. Last night's concert was a makeup date for a show Joel canceled in June due to illness.

Miller isn't the first artist to join Joel during his Madison Square Garden residency over the past few years. In 2017 alone, he's invited a wide range of musical guests to the stage. John Mellencamp showed up at one of Joel's shows in March, as did Rascals members Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose surprised fans when he performed AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" with Joel (as well as Joel's own "Big Shot)," while Pink joined him at the same show, singing Joel's "New York State of Mind" and her hit "Try." In October, fellow New Yorker Paul Simon made an appearance on a three-song run, along with Miley Cyrus.

Joel announced his residency at the New York arena in December 2013. Since then he has played one show a month at the venue. At the time, he said he'd continue to do so "as long as there is demand."

You can check out a few of Joel's recent collaborations below.

