Billie Joe Armstrong’s Former Home on Sale for $7.25 Million

An Oakland, Calif. home formerly owned by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has hit the market with an asking price of $7.25 million.

Described in its official listing as an "extraordinary home" which "exudes richness at every turn," the five bedroom, six bathroom house includes many impressive and luxurious highlights.

The French Normandy-style home features gorgeous living areas, including a rotunda foyer, spacious living room and formal dining room. An expansive tile kitchen boasts state of the art appliances, an oversized island and antique lighting. Large windows are featured throughout the home, letting in ample natural light while also revealing stunning views of the San Francisco Bay.

After ascending a sweeping circular staircase, you reach the second story. It's highlighted by the main bedroom, featuring a private fireplace, secluded terrace and a walk-in closet bigger than most studio apartments.

Though the property screams luxury, there are still signs that a punk rock legend lived within its walls. For starters, one of the guest bathrooms is decorated from head to toe with flyers from 924 Gilman Street, a live music club in Berkeley, Calif. that was instrumental in Green Day’s formative years. A custom recording studio can also be found elsewhere within the home.

Outside features include luscious, landscaped gardens, with a sprawling pool and cabana, the latter of which features its own outdoor fireplace.

The property also comes with some added history. It was formerly the site of the Red Gate Mansion, a home built by Julia Morgan, the architect best-known for her work on Hearst Castle. Though the Red Gate Mansion was destroyed by a 1991 fire, Armstrong used its distinctive red bricks to create the multi-tiered outdoor walkway which leads to the current home’s front door.

Armstrong was born and raised in the Bay Area, initially founding Green Day when he was just a teen. The band broke out in 1994 on the strength of their third studio album, Dookie, which sold more than 20 million copies around the world.

Since then, Armstrong - along with bandmates Mike Dirnt (bass) and Tre Cool (drums) - have remained one of rock’s biggest draws, winning five Grammy awards and cultivating a massive fanbase worldwide. The group had planned to embark on the Hella Mega Tour alongside Weezer and Fall Out Boy in 2020, but postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.