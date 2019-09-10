Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Announce ‘Hella Mega’ Tour

Two of the '90s leading punk-pop bands, Green Day and Weezer, will join forces with one of their progenitors, Fall Out Boy, for the Hella Mega tour, which will hit stadiums around the world next summer.

The tour will begin in Europe, starting June 13 in Paris and ending June 29 in Dublin. They'll then reconvene on July 17 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park and wrap it up on Aug. 29 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. More dates will be announced in the future, but you can see the currently listed dates below.

Pre-sales begin on Sept. 16 at 10AM local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Sept. 20 and 10AM local time. Full ticketing information can be found at the Hella Mega tour's website.

All three bands released new songs to coincide with the announcement.

The trio of groups have been hinting at the tour recently. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong tagged Weezer's Rivers Cuomo and Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz on social media with the message "Hella mega." Then the company that manages all three acts, Crush Music, sent out T-shirts to random fans. And yesterday Armstrong uploaded a video to social media where he sang "Wake me up on September 10th" to the tune of Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends."

Green Day and Weezer were at opposite ends of the spectrum last year. Weezer's public profile raised thanks to their surprise recordings of a pair of Toto songs, "Rosanna" and "Africa," which led to The Teal Album, a full-fledged covers LP released in January, only five weeks in advance of their Black Album.

Green Day, meanwhile, hasn't put out anything new since 2016's Revolution Radio, though Armstrong created a side project called the Longshot, which prompted him to lash out at fans who worried that his main gig was breaking up.

"You’re a fucking whiner," he said. "I’m playing music because that’s what I’m supposed to do. That’s what people that play guitar and drums and bass, and they sing – this is what we do. So if you don’t like it, then fuck off. And if you do like it, come along, because it’s a lot of fun. All right? Have a pleasant day."

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Hella Mega 2020 Tour

June 13 -- Paris, France @ La Defense Arena,

June 14 -- Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

June 17 -- Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportspaleis

June 21 -- Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

June 24 -- Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

June 26 -- London, UK @ London Stadium

June 27 -- Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith’s Stadium

June 29 -- Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

July 17 -- Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

July 21 -- San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

July 24 -- San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

July 25 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

July 28 -- Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

July 31 -- Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 1 -- Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 5 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 6 Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

Aug. 8 Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

Aug. 11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

Aug. 13 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 15 Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Aug. 16 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 19 Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Aug. 21 Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 22 New York, NY @ Citi Field

Aug. 24 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 27 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 29 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park