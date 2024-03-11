Weezer to Play Debut LP in Full on Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour
Weezer will commemorate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album — colloquially known as the Blue Album — by playing the LP in full on their upcoming Voyage to the Blue Planet tour.
The North American trek begins on Sept. 4 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and concludes on Oct. 11 in Inglewood, California. The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. will provide support.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday and can be purchased via the band's website. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
Additionally, Weezer will play a special anniversary event on Friday at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles with support from Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar, with whom Weezer played their first show back in 1992.
How the Blue Album Turned Weezer Into Alt-Rock Stars
Released in May 1994, the Blue Album was a huge critical and commercial success, selling over 3 million copies in the United States and becoming one of the defining rock albums of the '90s. Produced by the Cars' Ric Ocasek, Weezer provided a poppier alternative to the grunge albums ruling the charts at the time and spawned the hits "Undone - The Sweater Song," "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So." It remains their bestselling album to date.
Weezer, Voyage to the Blue Planet 2024 Tour
Sept. 4 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 6 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Sept. 7 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Sept. 8 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 10 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 14 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sept. 17 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 18 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Sept. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Sept. 21 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Sept. 27 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 28 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 29 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 1 - Loveland, CO @ Blue FCU Arena
Oct. 4 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 6 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 9 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Oct. 11 - Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
