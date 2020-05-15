Comic Book Explores ‘Paul Is Dead’ Beatles Myth

A new comic book will explore a fictional world where the “Paul Is Dead” myth is true, and the Beatles face a future without him in 1966.

In one of rock’s oldest conspiracy theories, Paul McCartney died in a car crash during the making of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and was replaced by a lookalike because the Fab Four wanted to keep going without admitting the truth. Fans of the theory claim that, even though the facts were never revealed, later Beatles songs hinted at what had happened to McCartney.

Paul Is Dead: When The Beatles Lost McCartney was created by writer Paolo Baron and artist Ernesto Carbonetti and will be published on June 3.

“November 1966. London,” the synopsis reads. “John Lennon can’t speak. He can’t take his eyes off the photo of a car in flames with Paul McCartney’s body inside. His friend is no longer here, and that means the Beatles are no longer here either. But John wants to know the truth, and with George and Ringo, he will begin to re-examine the final hours of Paul’s life.”

“First, me and Ernesto are both musicians, we feel a special attraction to music legends,” Baron told Forbes. “I had a band for more than 20 years, and the Beatles were my first idols, never to be surpassed. The urban legend known as P.I.D. was always hard for me to believe. I always laughed it off, but still, I was curious about it for years. So, now that I am working with this amazing medium, the comic, I can share, with people, all my research from newspapers, books, documentaries and interviews about the conspiracy of Paul being dead. It is just like investigating a ‘cold case’ and giving a very personal opinion.”