The Beatles’ First ‘Ed Sullivan’ Appearance: 10 Rock Stars Remember

More than 73 million Americans watched the Beatles’ debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show on Feb. 9, 1964. Among those inspired by this event were the youngsters who would grow up to be some of classic rock's biggest stars.

The Fab Four's first performance on Sullivan is such a watershed moment in the history of rock 'n' roll, its influence on future music stars is taken for granted. If you picked up a guitar or got behind the drums in the decade that followed Beatlemania, it was just assumed that the Sullivan broadcast had completely changed your life.

Decades later, in his song "I Saw It on T.V.," John Fogerty would sing, “We gathered round to hear the sound comin’ on the little screen / The grief had passed, the old men laughed, and all the girls screamed / ’Cause four guys from England took us all by the hand / It was time to laugh, time to sing, time to join the band.” Below are 10 stars who watched the Beatles that fateful night and then “joined the band.”