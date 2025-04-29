Bad Company’s Rock Hall Performance Is ‘Yet to Be Decided’

Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke says the band is undecided about performing at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The group’s classic lineup – made up of Kirke, singer Paul Rodgers, guitarist Mick Ralphs and bassist Boz Burrell – will be enshrined as part of the 2025 class. Burrell died in 2006 and Ralphs remains debilitated due to a stroke suffered in 2016. Rodgers, meanwhile, suffered multiple strokes of his own in recent years, though he's still given occasional performances.

In a recent conversation with UCR, Kirke suggested that a final decision regarding Bad Company's Hall of Fame performance hadn’t been made yet.

READ MORE: Top 10 Bad Company Songs

“[The Hall has] asked us if we'd like to play. That's yet to be decided,” Kirke reported. “So we'll just have to wait. I would think if we do decide to play, we will need to let them know probably a couple of weeks in advance, because the band – you know, they have a house band, will need to learn what we're going to play.”

Kirke went on to joke that Bad Company’s songs require “only three chords, maybe four.” We were never very complicated as a band, but I hope we get to play. I really do.”

As for his acceptance speech, Kirke admitted the magnitude of the event may get the best of him, especially when talking about his bandmates.

READ MORE: Rock Hall Class of 2025 Roundtable: Snubs, Surprises and More

“I hope I don't get too emotional when I mention Mick Ralphs, because we're going to give him the big shout,” the drummer noted. “I just spoke with him briefly because he can't talk very well because he had a stroke. I just hope I can hold it together without sort of breaking down.”

Bad Company Tribute Album Will Feature Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott

As they celebrate their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame selection, Bad Company will also be celebrated with a new tribute album – the first in the band’s impressive history.

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company arrives this fall, featuring an assortment of artists reimagining the group’s classic material. While full details of the album have not yet been revealed, Rodgers and Kirke are both confirmed to appear on the LP, and the drummer revealed another notable collaborator.

“Joe Elliot from Def Leppard wants to do ‘Seagull,’” Kirke revealed. "'Seagull' will feature Paul playing bass and me playing drums and Joe Elliott singing."