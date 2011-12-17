Top 10 Bad Company Songs

A fixture on rock radio for decades, Paul Rodgers has been the driving force behind countless rock 'n' roll classics. The bulk of his legacy, however, remains with Bad Company.

Co-founded in 1973 by Simon Kirke, Mick Ralphs, Rodgers and the late Boz Burrell, Bad Company grew out of Free, which also featured Rodgers and Kirke. Over the next nine years, they released four platinum or multi-platinum albums together before Rodgers departed for a lengthy hiatus. During that period, he could be found bending the ears of music fans worldwide with the Firm (with Jimmy Page), the Law (with Who drummer Kenney Jones) and later even toured with members of Queen.

But Bad Company eventually drew him back in, as the group mounted a series of reunion tours beginning in 1998. Here's a look back at the best songs they ever did together.