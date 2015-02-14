4

From: ‘Pump’ (1989)

Steven Tyler spends this sprawling Aerosmith song trying desperately to shake off the dogged memory of an ex. “Girl, before I met you, I was F-I-N-E, fine / But your love made me a prisoner, yeah, my heart’s been doing time,” he moans in the second verse, which is tame when compared to the pleading chorus: “Tell me what it takes to let you go / Tell me how the pain’s supposed to go.” "What It Takes" hits the mark musically as well, between its bluesy bar-band swagger, sorrow-wobbled solo and tiny dab of pop glitz – making it one of our Top 10 Anti-Love Songs.