Rock’s Longest-Lasting Marriages

Celebrity divorces often grab the headlines, but there are several high-profile rockers who are defying the odds and making their marriages work.

According to 2017 U.S. Census data, about 23% of married couples in America end up divorced. The average divorce rate of Hollywood celebrities is two times higher than the rate of the general public at 52%, according to Medium, and the median length for a celebrity's first marriage is just 6 years. Still, there are a selection of rockers who can show the world a thing or two about love.

Some of the musicians who made our marriage longevity list have been wed more than once, but once they settled in, boy do they settle in. The rock world is full of stories about road temptations, drug and alcohol-influenced slip-ups, and short-lived marriages, but several rock power couples are bucking those trends.

So, what are their secrets? Some of these musicians have known their spouses since they were teens and carried the high school sweetheart vibe all the way into their 50s and 60s. Some have said they're married to their best friends, they enjoy hanging out, and it works. Some spouses helped their rocker husbands through addiction issues and that proved to be a challenge at the time but ended up strengthening their marriage bonds. Other couples fought like hell and still found a way through. One couple took a 10-year break before they reconciled. Another couple's love letters written in blood are a big part of their history, and they counted those as a worthwhile "mess."

If the key to a successful marriage is embracing the whole package, messes and all, then these artists truly are living the for-better-or-for-worse vows. Here's a collection of rockers who have been married to their partners for 25 years or more.