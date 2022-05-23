Yes’ Alan White to Miss ‘Close to the Edge’ Anniversary Tour

Yes announced that drummer Alan White would be absent from their upcoming tour that marks the 50th anniversary of their Close to the Edge album.

The run of U.K. dates was also to celebrate White’s 50th year as a member of the prog giants after he joined in time to participate in their first Close to the Edge tour of 1972. Since the death of Chris Squire in 2015 he’s been the longest-serving member.

“Due to current health issues, Alan White will not be taking part on the forthcoming ... tour,” the band’s management statement said. “Alan was really looking forward to playing live again preparing to celebrate 50 years with Yes. … Alan’s close friend Jay Schellen will be taking on drumming duties in Alan’s place.”

The announcement confirmed that Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood would all take part in the road trip, along with longtime artistic collaborator Roger Dean, who’ll direct the stage visuals while also presenting an exhibition of Yes-related art. Schellen stood in while White had back surgery in 2016, then guested as the second drummer in 2018 as White recovered from a bacterial infection.

The upcoming tour was initially supposed to include a full performance of the 1974 LP Relayer, but that will be held for a future tour in the band’s Album Series program. Instead, this year’s shows will feature Close to the Edge in full “along with other classic tracks from Yes’ extensive catalog.”

You can see dates below.

Yes, ‘Close to the Edge’ British Isles Tour 2022

6/15 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

6/17 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

6/18 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

6/20 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

6/21 – London Royal Albert Hall

6/22 – York Barbican

6/24 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

6/26 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

6/28 – Dublin Vicar Street

6/29 – Cork Opera House