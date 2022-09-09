Aerosmith and Extreme Rock Fenway Park: Photo Gallery

Aerosmith brought their ongoing 50th anniversary celebration to Fenway Park in their hometown of Boston last night (Sept. 8).

The crowd of 38,700 set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the iconic baseball field. The show came four days after Aerosmith returned to the stage for the first time following a two and a half year pandemic-related hiatus.

You can see 50 photos from the Fenway Park concert below.

Extreme, also from Boston, opened the show. The two bands are familiar with each other, as singer Gary Cherone handled vocals for the Aerosmith guitarist's Joe Perry and Friends tour in 2018, and joined the Joe Perry Project tour in 2022.

Keeping with the homecoming theme for the 50th anniversary, Steven Tyler made a surprise visit to the band's old stomping grounds the night before the Fenway show. In the '70s, the band's five original members lived in a building on Commonwealth Avenue now known as the "Aerosmith Apartment," and Tyler mingled there with about fifty fans Wednesday night. The singer also visited other locations on Boylston Street and in the Seaport District while he was in town.

Aerosmith plans to re-launch their Las Vegas residency on Sept. 14. The band recently released a five-part weekly streaming concert series named 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, and earlier this year Perry told UCR the band plans to release "quite a bit" of archival material in the coming years. "There's just so much material there, so much video, and we're finding so much more. I think it took our guys about three years to go through all of the stuff, including the videos, and just catalog everything, so we could see [what we had]."