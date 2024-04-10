Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates

Aerosmith has announced the rescheduled dates for their Peace Out farewell tour.

The band initially launched the tour on Sept. 2, 2023 in Philadelphia, but were forced off the road after just three shows when singer Steven Tyler suffered damage to his vocal cords.

Except for opening night, the Black Crowes will once again serve as the support act for the tour, which kicks off Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh and is scheduled to conclude on Jan. 26 in Buffalo. You can see a complete list of dates below. Teddy Swims will serve as the opening act on Sept. 20.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled shows. Tickets for newly added shows and the remaining tickets for the rescheduled shows will go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10AM local time.

When originally announcing the tour, Aerosmith revealed that drummer Joey Kramer would not be participating. John Douglas took his place at the band's 2023 Peace Out shows. "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the group explained. "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Aerosmith 2024-25 Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates

Sept. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 26 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Oct. 2 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 5 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

Oct. 8 - Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

Oct. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Oct. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Nov. 3 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

Nov. 6 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 9 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 12 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Nov. 15 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Nov. 18 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 21 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 27 - Salt Lake City @ Delta Center

Nov. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Dec. 4 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Dec. 28 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Dec. 31 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jan. 4 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jan. 7 - Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena

Jan. 10 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Jan. 13 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Jan. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Jan 19 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jan. 22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Feb. 14 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 17 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Feb. 20 -Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Feb. 23 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 26 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center