Nuno Bettencourt Sells Los Angeles Home for $3.75 Million

Nuno Bettencourt has sold his luxurious Los Angeles home for $3.75 million.

The Extreme guitarist originally put the property on the market in October at an asking price of $3.95 million. Though it eventually closed for less than that, the price was still a significant increase from the $2.1 million Bettencourt paid for the home in 2013.

Located in the Beachwood Canyon area, the property features dazzling 360-degree views spanning the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Hollywood sign and stretching to the Pacific Ocean.

In its listing, the five bedroom, seven bathroom home was touted as an “architectural masterpiece” and a “testament to luxury and sophistication.”

Highlights of the property include gourmet kitchen, expansive bedrooms, lavish bathrooms, formal dining room, sauna, steam room and three car garage. The new owner will be able to unwind on the property’s top deck oasis, featuring a pool, spa, sundeck and open air cabana. There’s also a guesthouse, which Bettencourt formerly used as a recording studio.

See pictures of Nuno Bettencourt’s recently sold home in the gallery below.

Extreme is currently out on their Thicker than Blood tour, along with special guest Living Colour. The trek wraps March 16 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. From there, the “More Than Words” rockers will head to Europe for a run of festival appearances.

Extreme released their sixth studio album, Six, in 2023. It marked their first album in 15 years. At the time, Bettencourt explained how he'd been inspired by the death of Eddie Van Halen. “When Eddie Van Halen passed, it really hit me,” the guitarist said. “I’m not going to be the one who will take the throne, but I felt some responsibility to keep guitar playing alive. So, you hear a lot of fire on the record.”