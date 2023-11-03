Extreme’s Bettencourt Selling L.A. Home for $3.9M: Photo Gallery

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has put his dazzling Los Angeles home on the market for $3.95 million.

According to the Robb Report Bettencourt, who in recent years has also served as pop star Rihanna's touring guitarist, purchased the 5,500 square foot home for $1.8 million back in 2013.

Bettencourt's home is being listed by PLG Estates. Their website describes the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house as an "architectural masterpiece" which "stands as a testament to luxury and sophistication." The property features an upper pool deck oasis featuring a guest house, pool, spa and a cabana.

"As you step into this entertainer's dream, you are greeted by expansive open spaces that seamlessly blend with high ceilings, creating an atmosphere of grandeur and opulence," the listing continues. "The heart of the home boasts a gourmet kitchen and a formal dining room. The primary suite is a true retreat, complete with its own sitting room and a generously-sized walk-in closet, a lavish bathroom with a sauna for unwinding. Throughout the property, meticulous attention to detail and contemporary architectural design are evident with a steam room, elevator and 3 car garage, this home elevates the exquisite standard of living."

Earlier this year Extreme released their sixth studio album and first in 15 years, appropriately titled Six. The band will close out 2023 by touring Europe and the UK before returning to the states for a series of dates currently scheduled to end on Feb. 29 in Las Vegas.