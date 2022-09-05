Aerosmith Performs First Post-Pandemic Concert: Set List, Videos

Aerosmith performed their first post-pandemic concert last night (Sept. 4) in Bangor, Maine.

"This is our first fuckin' gig in two and a half years," guitarist Joe Perry said at one point. "All we've been doing is lying on our backs and watching Netflix." The band's last live performance took place on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas as part of the band's Deuces Are Wild residency, about a month before the pandemic effectively shuttered live touring.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot videos from last night's 19-song show below.

Aerosmith was scheduled to embark on a European tour this summer, but were forced to cancel due to continued concerns about COVID-19. Then, in March 2022, the band announced they would be resuming their residency in Las Vegas in celebration of their 50th anniversary, though it was also announced that drummer Joey Kramer would not be performing at Aerosmith's 2022 concerts as he took a "temporary leave of absence."

The band's longtime drum technician John Douglas filled in for Kramer at the Bangor show, which kicked off with the Rocks classic "Back in the Saddle" and balanced big hits with unexpected gems such as "Full Circle" and "Hangman Jury."

Watch Aerosmith Perform "Back in the Saddle"

Aerosmith's 2022 run was slated to begin in June and last until December, but it was announced in May that the first set of shows would be canceled as Steven Tyler entered rehab. The singer made no mention of his recovery during last night's show, using his limited amount of stage patter to introduce his bandmates and acknowledge various couples who were kissing in the audience.

Aerosmith will play another concert on Sept. 8 in Boston, before re-launching their Las Vegas residency on Sept. 14. A complete list of show dates can be viewed on the band's website.

Watch Aerosmith Perform 'Dream On,' 'Walk This Way' and 'Big Ten Inch Record'

Aerosmith, 9/4/22, Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, Maine

1. "Back in the Saddle"

2. "Same Old Song and Dance"

3. "Rag Doll"

4. "Mama Kin"

5. "Remember (Walking in the Sand)"

6. "Stop Messin' Around"

7. "Hangman Jury"

8. "Seasons of Wither"

9. "Livin on the Edge"

10. "Full Circle"

11. "Cryin'"

12. "The Other Side"

13. "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing"

14. "Love in an Elevator"

15. "Sweet Emotion"

16. "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)"

17. "Dream On"

18. "Walk This Way"

19. "Big Ten Inch Record"

Live reporting by Jeremy Stover.