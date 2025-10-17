Revisiting Ace Frehley’s Final Concert

Ace Frehley played what turned out to be his final concert at the Uptown Theater in Providence, RI on Sept. 5, 2025.

Five weeks later, the Kiss co-founder was dead at the age of 74, having suffered an accident in his studio from which he didn’t recover.

Video clips and the complete set list – which omitted some recent favorites and contained no encore – can be seen below.

As has been the case for some time, Frehley fans were divided over the quality and quantity of songs he delivered with bandmates Marti Frederiksen, Pearl Adaz and Scot Coogan.

“I was at the show,” rocknrollallnight wrote on KissFAQ. “Ace was in good spirits, he was playing well, and the band sounded great. The set list was shortened – he dropped two great ones…

“I met Ace after the show and he was very nice. He was talkative, polite and in a good mood. I have met him many times over the years and that isn’t always the case.”

Reporting that the venue wasn’t fully sold, the fan suggested it was a result of Frehley’s previous visit, which had been ruined by technical issues. “I’ve heard from some fans … that they wouldn’t go see him again because of it. But in my opinion they missed out… [it] was one of his better shows in this area in a while.”

Ace Frehley Performs ‘Deuce’ At His Final Show

Ace Frehley Fan’s Accurate Prediction About His Fate

Another fan, stylehaus, made a surprisingly accurate prediction about Frehley’s future, admitting that they’d been worried about his voice for years but describing the show as “pretty good.”

They added: “I’m glad I went. As easy as it might be to make fun of Ace, he’s the only member left who’s consistently playing Kiss songs on the road. Once he stops – and I guarantee that when that does happen it’ll be sudden – there’s gonna be a big hole left behind.”

Ace Frehley – Uptown Theater, Providence, RI, 9/5/25 Set List

1. “Deuce”

2. “Shock Me”

3. “Rock Soldiers”

4. “Love Gun”

5. “Rocket Ride”

6. “Detroit Rock City”

7. “She”

8. “New York Groove”

9. “Cold Gin” / solo medley

10. “Shout It Out Loud”

11. “Rock and Roll All Nite”

Watch Ace Frehley Play ‘God Of Thunder’ At His Final Show

Watch Ace Frehley Perform ‘Cold Gin’ Solo At His Final Show

Watch Ace Frehley’s Final Show