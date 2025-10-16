The news of Ace Frehley's death at the age of 74 comes just weeks after the original Kiss guitarist canceled his remaining 2025 tour dates.

The shows were canceled after Frehley fell in his studio and was hospitalized in late September.

At the time, a social post noted that "due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates."

His death on Thursday led to an outpouring of condolences on social media from fans and peers, many of whom highlighted the guitarist's contributions to both Kiss records and his solo albums since the mid-'80s.

What Are Other Rock Artists Saying About Ace Frehley's Death?

Among those leading tributes to Frehley were onetime bandmates Peter Criss and Gene Simmons, Poison singer Bret Michaels and Twisted Sister leader Dee Snider.

"I love you my brother," wrote Criss. "My love and prayers go out to Jeanette, Monique, Charlie and Nancy and all of Ace's extended family, bandmates, fans and friends."

"I am so shocked and saddened that this happened to my hero and my friend," wrote Motley Crue guitarist John 5. "I've known Ace since 1988, and we've been very close ever since then. Ace Frehley changed the world. He influenced millions of people and changed my life. I will miss you, my friend."

You can see more online tributes to Frehley — from Crue singer Vince Neil, Rush, Foghat and others — below.