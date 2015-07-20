Does Every AC/DC Song End the Same Way?

No one listens to AC/DC records for variety. As one enterprising DJ recently discovered, however, many of the band's songs might have even more in common than we realized.

Paul "Neanderpaul" Marshall, a morning jockey at Phoenix's KSLX-FM, has taken a deep dive into the band's extensive catalog in search of the answer to a crucial question: Do all their songs end the same way? "I thought it'd be 'funny' to see how many times AC/DC ends their songs in a similar fashion," he explains in a Facebook post. "It took a long time to go through. I promise you, no song was repeated. These are all the final notes of almost every AC/DC song ever recorded (very few songs in their history fade out. They were omitted). They know how to end a song, that's for sure."

As you can hear in the two-and-a-half-minute audio clip below, Marshall isn't messing around: With song endings, as with pretty much every other component of their signature sound, AC/DC have found a formula and stuck with what works. Whether or not you're a fan, it's fairly remarkable — and kind of funny.

Of course, the band members have long been aware that some people think they're guilty of repeating themselves. As guitarist Angus Young famously quipped in the '80s after being told that a critic had accused them of recording 10 albums that all sounded the same: "He's a liar. We've made 11 albums that all sound the same."

