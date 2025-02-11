‘A Complete Unknown’ Coming to Home Video

A Complete Unknown will be available for home video streaming on Feb. 25. 4K UHD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray editions will be released on April 1.

Starring Timothee Chalamet, the film chronicles Bob Dylan's journey from aspiring folksinger in New York City to the Newport Folk Festival stage in 1965, baffling a great many fans and fellow musicians along the way by trading in his acoustic guitar for an electric one.

The film also features Edward Norton as Pete Seeger and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez.

According to Variety, A Complete Unknown has earned $69 million in America so far during its theatrical run. The movie was also nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role and Actress in a Supporting Role.

Bob Dylan's Thoughts on 'A Complete Unknown'

Not long before the film was released in theaters, Dylan himself made a rare social media posting about it.

"There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!)," he wrote. "Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book."