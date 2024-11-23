Rock Reading List: 35 Music Books Released in 2024

It's been a fruitful year for music books.

For fans of memoirs, a few highly anticipated releases arrived via Cher and Alex Van Halen, not to mention Chris Stein, Kathleen Hanna and Michael McDonald. Not that it was an easy process for those people.

"It was a bitch," Cher freely admitted on The Tonight Show in November. "It's not going through your life that's hard so much. But I did it a couple of times because the first time it didn't work out. The second time I just didn't want to tell anything. And then I thought, 'You know what? Give back the money.' It's hard because when you’re telling your life there's parts you'd like to guard."

There have been other poignant releases as well. Sinead O'Connor: The Last Interview and Other Conversations collected various interviews with the Irish singer, who died in 2023, while Songbird: An Intimate Biography of Christine McVie arrived in November, just shy of the two-year anniversary of the Fleetwood Mac member's passing.

Perhaps you're interested in learning more about some of music's most beloved places. For that, try I Don't Want to Go Home: The Oral History of the Stone Pony, or Talkin' Greenwich Village: The Heady Rise and Slow Fall of America's Bohemian Music Capital.

These titles and many more can be found in the below gallery, just in time for gift-giving season.