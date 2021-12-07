2022 Classic Rock Tour and Festival Preview

After a long 2020 almost entirely devoid of live music, 2021 brought with it the return of concerts.

There were plenty of rules and restrictions in place as artists and venues alike tried to push forward amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. Still, proof of vaccination and crowd-size restrictions were small prices to pay in the grand scheme of things, and as bands began touring again, music-craved fans were finally able to see their favorite acts once more.

As 2022 arrives, more and more artists are returning to the stage - some for the first time since the pandemic hit, others continuing forward after a successful 2021.

Many of classic rock's biggest artists already have plans for the new year. Some, such as Kiss and Elton John, will pick up their respective farewell tours. Others - including Pearl Jam, Robert Plant, Aerosmith and Tool - will be hitting the road for the first time in years.

Then there's the anticipated Stadium tour featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. The star-studded lineup was scheduled to tour in 2020, before being postponed to 2021 and again to 2022. Now - assuming things go to plan - fans will finally be able to catch the tour in person when it rolls through town in the summer.

Festivals have also begun announcing 2022 lineups, with many rock acts securing headlining spots. Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails and Rage Against the Machine are just some of the artists with festival commitments (and good luck finding a fest that doesn't feature Foo Fighters).

Below we round up all the major classic-rock 2022 tours we know so far.