Your 2018 Deluxe Edition Holiday Gift Guide

Box sets and expanded editions are quite possibly the best one-stop shopping choice during the holiday season for the music lovers in your life.

As usual, the choices of box sets that are available this year are vast. Some are career-spanning retrospectives to late musicians like Tom Petty and Chris Cornell, giving a deeper insight into their catalog by spotlighting deeper cuts and unearthing previously unheard tracks. Others focus on individual albums, whether they're celebrating milestone anniversaries -- such as works by Guns N’ Roses, the Beatles, the Kinks and Jimi Hendrix -- or just the latest in the artist's series of reissues, like Led Zeppelin, Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney are doing. These collections are much-loved because they take us inside the creative process, with demos, alternate takes and essays, and also include a slew of bonus material.

Still more are devoted to a singular aspect of an act's career, such as Chicago's live history or Phil Collins' work as a session drummer. And then there are those that compile all or a portion of an artist's discography as they were originally presented, remastered using state-of-the-art technology, either on CD or heavyweight vinyl. This year, you can find collections for Def Leppard, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie and Iron Maiden, among others.

Check out our gallery for the best from 2018