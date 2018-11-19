Weird and Expensive Classic Rock Holiday Gift Ideas

The holiday shopping season is here and with it comes the agonizing stress of trying to find the perfect gifts.

What do you get for the person on your list who has everything? We suggest a souvenir from their favorite classic rock musician.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend more than $700 billion this holiday season, a 4.1 percent increase from last year's total. And while gift purchases make up only a percentage of that number, it's clear the holidays are a time to give (and spend). So, why put you money toward another technical gadget when you can buy a piece of music fandom instead?

Many bands have distinct, rare and sometimes strange items available for purchase. Think these artists are creative with their music? They're even more imaginative when it comes to their merchandise. Be ready to open up your wallet as many of these items come with a hefty price tag. Instruments, artwork, drinkware, dog beds, clothing, crystals and more are up for grabs on various bands’ websites.

We scoured the internet to find some of the more interesting, and exorbitant, gifts you can buy this holiday season. These aren't your typical tour T-shirts, and there's definitely no fruitcake among them. Whether you’re looking for friends, family or just shopping for yourself, there’s bound to be something on our list that catches your eye.

The links to purchase all 25 items are found at the bottom of this page. Happy shopping!

Where to Buy:

The Beatles Beatlemania Pinball Machine - TheBeatlesStore.com

Kiss Swarovski Crystal Coffee Tumbler - ShopKissOnline.com

Rush Dayglow Explosion Triptych Skate Decks - RushBackstage.com

AC/DC Dog Bed - ACDC.com

Motorhead Overkill 7 Function Vibrator - iMotorhead.com

The Rolling Stones Waterford Crystal Whiskey Glasses - TheRollingStonesShop.com

Metallica Orion Cooler - Metallica.com

Queen 'Innuendo' Bone China Tea Set - QueenOnlineStore.com

Iron Maiden Bruce Aeris Chronograph Watch - IronMaiden.com

Peter Gabriel 'Up' Fine Art Print - RealWorld.co.uk

Pink Floyd 'Dark Side of the Grill' Apron - PinkFloyd.com

Ted Nugent Autographed Goldtip Arrow - TedNugent.com

Ozzy Osbourne Personalied Plaque - Ozzy.com

Def Leppard Holiday Stocking - DefLeppard.fanfire.com

Cheap Trick Bobblehead Set - CheapTrickOfficialMerch.com

The Police 'Synchronicity' Cycling Jersey - ThePolice.com

Aerosmith Swarovski Crystal Guitar Campo - Aeorosmith.com

Guns N Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' Locked N Loaded Box Set - GNRmerch.com

Bon Jovi Sterling Silver Charm Bracelet - BonJoviOfficialMerch.com

U2 'Live on U2 360' Lithograph Set - U2.fanfire.com

Motely Crue Autographed Jacket - Motley.com

Santana Custom Airbrushed Fender Squier Strat Guitar - Santana.com

Beastie Boys Action Figures - KingsRoadMerch.com/Beastie-Boys

Elton John Flash Logo Necklace - EltonJohn.com

ZZ Top Holiday Wrapping Paper - ZZTop.com