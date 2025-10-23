Halloween 2025 landing on a Friday is going to hit a bit differently.

Maybe it’s because no matter how old you get (or even if you don’t have kids), you still weirdly follow the school calendar. Is it a school night or not? That question somehow shapes how big a celebration feels. And when Halloween doesn’t fall on a school night, it's different. It takes you right back to when Halloween was at its best — which, for many of us, was the 1980s.

1980s Halloween These gift certificates were like gold. (McDonald's) loading...

There was no such thing as trunk-or-treating or neighborhood safety escorts, and certainly no interactive maps showing which houses had the best candy. Parents waved “See ya later!” from the doorway and let their kids roam the streets untethered, pillowcases dragging on the pavement and plastic masks making it nearly impossible to breathe or see.

'80s Halloween Was Chaotic and Highly Flammable

Halloween in the ’80s was pure chaos, but only in the best ways. Costumes were made of only the finest flammable materials and sweaty plastic, and props that would cause utter chaos in a school today were proudly carried down middle school halls. Back then, offending people wasn't given any thought, and the entire school day was devoted to fun. Learning could wait!

Scary Movies in the 1980s Halloween movies in the 1980s meant gore. (Bruno Guerrero on Unsplash) loading...

This year, in addition to a million KPop Demon Hunters (don't pretend you don't know), you may even notice a rise in one classic 1980s costume that every kid only wished they could have pulled off: Kiss. With the recent passing of original band member Ace Frehley, it wouldn't be surprising if the iconic makeup, studs, and guitars make a big comeback.

