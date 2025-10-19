Well, it happened again. The internet had a meltdown recently when it was widely reported that MTV was shutting down its music channels.

However, various TikTok reactions and Reddit threads also overlooked the part that stated it was, in reality, MTV's European networks (including MTV '80s, MTV '90s, and MTV Music) that are going dark at the end of 2025. Their main network, MTV HD, which focuses on reality programming like Geordie Shore (their take on Jersey Shore), will remain active (for now).

MTV Logo Getty Images loading...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Can You Recognize These '80s Celebrities Today?

The panic was understandable, especially after the genuine heartbreak that followed the shutdown of MTV News in 2023.

Still, the shockwaves across social media serve as a reminder of just how deeply ingrained the MTV experience is in the collective memory of an entire generation. Dare we say, the MTV generation? In particular, 1980s music videos became a language for this generation, heavily influencing how we danced, spoke, and dressed.

Put Your MTV Memory to the Test

Iconic 80s Freeze Frames Recognize the arches? Consider yourself Rickrolled. (RCA/PWL/BMG) loading...

While easy to dismiss as merely ads for songs, music videos became their own art form, as labels fought to grab the attention of a heavily distracted youth market.

Videos were sometimes cinematic, often clever pieces of high art that pushed boundaries and sparked some interesting dinner table debates, and also gave artists of the day a new creative outlet.

Only True MTV Kids Can Name These ’80s Music Videos From One Freeze-Frame How well do you really remember the music videos that defined the ’80s? We’ve grabbed a single freeze-frame from 11 of the decade’s most iconic videos. Scroll slowly and see how many you can name before peeking at the answers. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz