ZZ Top Plot Extensive 2021-22 North American Tour
ZZ Top will make their return to the road next month, kicking off an extensive North American tour that will run through early 2022.
The Texas blues-rock trio will begin its trek, titled A Celebration of ZZ Top, on July 16 in Manchester, Iowa. They’ll play through the end of the year, then pick up again in April 2022 and conclude the tour on May 14 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. The band plans to add more dates to the itinerary.
You can see the full list of confirmed dates below. Ticketing information is available at the band’s website.
Over the past 50 years, ZZ Top have developed a reputation as a tireless, incendiary live act. They played their last concert on Valentine’s Day 2020 before being forced off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“To say we’re looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century,” drummer Frank Beard said in a press release. Singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons minced no words either: “ZZ is coming on strong. Let’s get it!”
2021
July 16 – Manchester, Iowa @ Delaware County Fair
July 17 – Mt Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
July 18 – Louisville, Ky. @ Waterfront Park
July 21 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
July 23 – New Lenox, Ill. @ Village Commons
July 24 – Goshen, Ind. @ Elkhart County 4-H Fair
July 25 – Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena
July 28 – Simpsonville, S.S. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
July 30 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 31 – Valdosta, Ga. @ Wild Adventures
Aug. 1 – Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Aug. 3 – Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater
Aug. 4 – Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Paris Coliseum
Aug. 6 – Camdenton, Mo. @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 – Washington, Mo. @ Washington Town and Country Fair
Aug. 8 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip Campground
Aug. 12 – Casper, Wy. @ Casper Events Center
Aug. 14 – Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Casino
Aug. 15 – Grande Ronde, Ore. @ Spirit Mountain Casino
Aug. 17 – Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Pavilion
Aug. 19 – Maryville, Wash. @ Tulalip Amphitheater
Aug. 20 – Lewiston, Idaho @ Clearwater River Casino
Aug. 21 – Missoula, Mt. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 24 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
Sept. 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest
Sept. 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 14 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
Sept. 15 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Sept. 17 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cover at Harrah's Casino
Sept. 18 – Pryor, Okla. @ Born and Raised Festival
Sept. 19 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre
Sept. 21 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 22 – Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park
Sept. 23 – Frederick, Md. @ Frederick Fairgrounds
Sept. 25 – Watertown, N.Y. @ Watertown Fairgrounds
Sept. 26 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sept. 28 – N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Sept. 30 – Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium
Oct. 1 – Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena
Oct. 2 – Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget
Oct. 4 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 10 – Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort
Oct. 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 16 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre
Nov. 6 – Key West, Fla. @ Key West Amphitheater
Nov. 9 – Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Nov. 11 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock International
Nov. 13 – Fort Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Nov. 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
Nov. 16 – Melbourne, Fla. @ King Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 17 – Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theater
Nov. 20 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Cape Fear Community College
Nov. 21- Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Nov. 23 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre
Nov. 27 – Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center
Nov. 28 – Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center
Dec. 3 – Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort and Hotel
Dec. 4 – Shreveport, La. @ Municipal Auditorium
Dec. 5 – Wichita Falls, Texas @ Memorial Auditorium
Dec. 7 – Abilene, Texas @ Taylor County Coliseum
Dec. 11 – El Paso, Texas @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
Dec. 12 – Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
2022
April 23 – Abbotsford, Canada @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre
April 24 – Penticton, Canada @ South Okanagan Events Centre
April 26 – Kamloops, Canada @ Sandman Centre
April 27 – Lethbridge, Canada @ ENMAX Centre
April 29 – Saskatoon, Canada @ SaskTel Center
April 30 – Enoch, Canada @ River Cree Resort & Casino
May 3 – Brandon, Canada @ Keystone Centre
May 4 – Niagara Falls, Canada @ Fallsview Casino Resort
May 8 – Laval, Canada @ Place Bell
May 10 – Halifax, Canada @ Halifax Scotiabank Centre
May 13 – St. John's, Canada @ Mile One Centre
May 14 – St. John's, Canada @ Mile One Centre