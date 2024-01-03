Whether it was his signature beard or his outfits onstage with ZZ Top, Dusty Hill had a memorable presence.

When the 72-year-old bassist died in 2021, he left behind a home in College Station, Texas that echoed his unique style.

The sprawling 5,800-square-foot glass and metal house owned by Hill and his wife, actress Charleen McCrory Hill, has hit the market. The original asking price was $4.5 million, but that has now dropped to $3,995,000.

"It boasts unparalleled vistas of 78 acres of unspoiled wilderness, and elegantly ensconced by a fully stocked lake, offering captivating views from every room," the real estate listing describes.

The home's floor-to-ceiling glass help provide views across miles of Texas countryside. Unique moveable dividers offer the ability to open rooms up even more for unobstructed views.

Mansion Global noted the outdoor area, which is complete with a pool and sizable seating area surrounded by fire pits.

"The gated property has a large lawn punctuated by spinning metal sculptures in the front and walking paths by the water in the rear of the house," the website reported.

College Station sits approximately 110 miles east of Austin and a little less than 100 miles north of Houston. The Brazos River winds through the area right outside the home's windows.

Here's a look inside Dusty Hill's one-of-a-kind glass house.