Watch Trailer for ZZ Top Movie ‘That Little Ol’ Band From Texas’

Banger Films has released a trailed for the new ZZ Top documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, which will premiere on Aug. 13 at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood with the three members of the band in attendance.

The production ties in with their 50th-anniversary tour, which starts three days later. Screenings in select North American locations during the fall will be announced later, with details available at the movie's official site.

You can watch the trailer below.

“Produced by the Emmy award-winning Banger Films, ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas tells the story of how three oddball teenage bluesmen – Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard – became one of the biggest, most beloved bands on the planet, all while maintaining a surrealist mystique that continues to intrigue fans and entice onlookers 50 years after the band’s inception,” a statement said.

“Buoyed by candid band interviews, never-before-seen archive, animation, celebrity fan testimonials (Billy Bob Thornton, Joshua Homme and more), and an intimate performance at the legendary Gruene Hall shot exclusively for this documentary, That Little Ol’ Band runs the gamut, from the absurd to the poignant, from squalid Texas bars to MTV heroics, all in celebration of this notoriously private, but larger than life, power trio. In the end, ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas unravels the extraordinary tale of a band whose image we know, but whose story we don’t.”

“I think even our most steadfast fans will find themselves surprised by what they learn about those men behind the beards and cheap sunglasses," Gibbons said. "There we are, up there on the silver screen and it's something we're delighted to share with fans of all stripes.”

The trio’s anniversary tour starts in Ridgfield, Wash., on Aug. 16 and ends on Nov. 9 in Shreveport, La., with Cheap Trick providing main support.