Y&T Postpone Shows for Dave Meniketti’s ‘Medical Procedure’

Y&T have rescheduled two upcoming California shows so singer and guitarist Dave Meniketti can undergo a "critical medical procedure" on Feb. 11.

“The Tracy and Santa Cruz shows have been rescheduled, but for a different reason: Dave must have a critical medical procedure on Feb. 11," the band wrote on Facebook. "That's the soonest his doctor and the hospital are available, it's the only date this month, and it's important to do ASAP.

"He's then ordered to rest for the first 48 hours after the procedure, so the entire weekend is out for him," the statement continued. "We thank you for understanding that Dave's health comes first. He very much looks forward to putting this necessity behind him and returning to the stage. Meanwhile, we all wish him the best.”

You can see the full statement and new show dates below.

Y&T had originally scheduled their two shows for January but postponed them to Feb. 11 and 12 due to rising COVID cases. They are now slated to take place on Feb. 25 and 26 in Tracy and Santa Cruz, respectively.

Formed in 1972 in Oakland under the moniker Yesterday & Today (inspired by the Beatles album of the same name), Y&T are best known for their early '80s albums such as Mean Streak and In Rock We Trust. The band's most recent studio album is 2010's Facemelter. Meniketti is the last surviving member of the band's original lineup, following the deaths of bassist Phil Kennemore (2011), drummer Leonard Haze (2016) and guitarist Joey Alves (2017).

Y&T Rescheduled February 2022 Shows

Feb. 25 - Tacy, Calif. @ The Grand Theatre

Feb. 26 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst