Y&T Frontman Dave Meniketti Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Y&T frontman Dave Meniketti has announced that he is battling prostate cancer.

The 68-year-old singer and lead guitarist revealed the diagnosis in a Facebook post on Friday, explaining that the cancer was caught at an early stage and that, according to his doctor, the likelihood of survival is very high. Still, in his post, Meniketti encouraged his fans to keep an eye on their health.

"Having spent a lifetime of staying on top of my health, and having caught this early, may be the reason why I should fully survive this," he wrote. "I urge everyone to listen to your bodies and get regular checkups. I know plenty of people that didn’t do that, and it has been the difference between an extended life and death."

Earlier this month, Y&T canceled and rescheduled two concerts as Meniketti, who is the only surviving member of the band, underwent what was described on the band's Facebook as a "critical medical procedure."

"Though I’m generally not a person that believes entertainers need to share their medical issues in public, I felt it was just too hard to keep everyone in doubt… especially since many of you have been with us for Y&T’s almost 50-year career and are like extended family," Meniketti wrote, also noting that due to his treatment schedule, the next two Y&T tour dates would be canceled. The remainder of the dates are expected to go on as planned.

"Regardless of this news," he said, "I am doing fine, feeling well, and look forward to getting this behind me and continuing to bring the music to you for many years to come."