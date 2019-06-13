Yes' Royal Affair tour, with Asia, John Lodge and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy as openers, launched last night at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Penn.

You can check out the set lists and fan-shot photos from the concert below.

Headliners Yes opened with "No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed," the Richie Havens song that kicked off their second LP, 1970's Time and a Word. It set the tone for a 12-song show that focused on lesser-known songs from their catalog, such as "Going for the One," "Onward," their cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "America" and Relayer's side-length "The Gates of Delirium" for the first time since 2001.

Guitarist Steve Howe alluded to his GTR past with the instrumental "Sketches in the Sun"; the encore included a cover of John Lennon's "Imagine," the original of which featured Yes drummer Alan White, and "Roundabout."

Asia's 10-song set drew heavily from their 1982 self-titled debut, with four of its 10 songs performed last night, including the smash hits "Only Time Will Tell" and "Heat of the Moment," which closed out their night. They also acknowledged Greg Lake's brief tenure in the group with a cover of Emerson, Lake and Palmer's "Lucky Man"; Geoff Downes' success as a member of the Buggles was referenced in the form of "Video Killed the Radio Star." Howe sat in with the band for several songs.

Lodge performed six songs he wrote in the Moody Blues, including "I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)" and "Ride My See-Saw." He also played "Saved by the Music," which was found on 1975's Blue Jays, an album Lodge made with singer Justin Hayward.

Palmer's opening slot consisted of four ELP hits, as well as "Fire," the 1967 hit by the Crazy World of Arthur Brown, who's the singer in Palmer's band.

The Royal Affair tour resumes Friday at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater in Farmingville, N.Y., and runs through July 28 at Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif. You can see all the dates here.

Yes, Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, Penn., June 12, 2019

1. "No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed"

2. "America"

3. "Going for the One"

4. "I've Seen All Good People"

5. "Sketches in the Sun"

6. "Siberian Khatru"

7. "Onward"

8. "Tempus Fugit"

9. "Rhythm of Love"

10. "The Gates of Delirium"

Encore

11. "Imagine"

12. "Roundabout"

Asia, Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, Penn., June 12, 2019

1. "Go"

2. "Don't Cry"

3. "Video Killed the Radio Star"

4. "The Smile Has Left Your Eyes"

5. "Lucky Man"

6. Geoff Downes Keyboard Solo

7. "Wildest Dreams"

8. "Sole Survivor"

9. "Only Time Will Tell"

10. "Heat of the Moment"

John Lodge, Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, Penn., June 12, 2019

1. "Steppin' in a Slide Zone"

2. "Saved by the Music"

3. "Gemini Dream"

4. "Isn't Life Strange"

5. "Legend of a Mind"

6. "I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)"

7. "Ride My See-Saw"

Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy, Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, Penn., June 12, 2019

1. "Karn Evil 9: 1st Impression, Part 2"

2. "Hoedown"

3. "Knife-Edge"

4. "Fire"

5. "Fanfare for the Common Man"

