Yes Announces ‘The Fragile Tour 2025′

Yes will perform their classic 1971 album, Fragile, in its entirety this fall as part of the band's ongoing Album Series. The LP marked a turning point for the group.

The band — guitarist Steve Howe, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison, bassist Billy Sherwood and drummer Jay Schellen — will start the tour in October and play more than 30 shows through mid-November.

In addition to their breakthrough album, Yes will also perform other favorites from their long career.

Fragile was released in the band's native U.K. in November 1971 with a January 1972 release in the U.S. It became Yes' first Top 10 album in the States, reaching No. 4 thanks to support from the songs "Roundabout" (a Top 15 hit), "Long Distance Runaround" and "Heart of the Sunrise."

The band's classic lineup, featuring Howe, singer Jon Anderson, bassist Chris Squire, keyboardist Rick Wakeman, and drummer Bill Bruford, first came together on the album Fragile.

"All the band's albums had a unique feel and approach," Howe noted in a press release for the tour.

"After The Yes Album, so many things came together, with [coproducer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill's great idea. It's fairly oddball, but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success."

It's been a busy year for Yes alumni. Wakeman will launch a solo tour in July; Anderson and the Band Geeks started a recent tour in April. Yes was last on the road in September 2024 with their Classic Tales of Yes Tour. Their latest album, Mirror to the Sky, was released in 2023.

Where Is Yes Performing 'Fragile' in Its Entirety in 2025?

Yes will begin The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series on Oct. 1 in Wallingford, Connecticut, and play dates in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Indianapolis and Denver before concluding on Nov. 16 in Reno.

You can see all of the dates below. Tickets for most of the shows go on sale June 13. More information can be found on the band's website.

"[Fragile] gave us confidence, further than our own in-stock belief, we'd crafted this unusual but noticeable musical twist to rock and what later became prog," Howe said.

Yes, The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series

10/1 Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/2 Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

10/4 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/5 Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

10/7 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10/8 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

10/9 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

10/11 York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

10/12 Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

10/14 Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

10/16 Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

10/18 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/19 Ft Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center, Au-Rene Theater

10/21 The Villages, FL - Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

10/22 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

10/24 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

10/25 Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

10/27 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

10/28 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

10/30 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/31 Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

11/1 St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

11/3 Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

11/4 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

11/6 St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

11/7 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

11/9 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

11/11 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

11/13 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

11/14 Alpine, CA - Viejas Casino

11/16 Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort