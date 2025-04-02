Jon Anderson and Band Geeks Launch 2025 Tour: Set List and Video

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks kicked off their 2025 tour yesterday at Tucson, Arizona's Rialto Theatre, delivering a 10-song set that featured Yes classics, new solo material and a pair of live debuts.

You can see the full set list and video from the performance below.

Anderson reportedly cut two songs from his printed set list due to a late start, according to setlist.fm. While some rock fans would balk at an artist only playing 10 songs, Anderson still gave the audience plenty to chew on. He opened the show with the 18-and-a-half-minute Yes epic "Close to the Edge," followed by several more classics from his former band, including 1971's "Perpetual Change" and Close to the Edge's "And You and I."

A trio of beloved Yes hits — "I've Seen All Good People," "Owner of a Lonely Heart" and "Roundabout" — arrived in the show's second half.

Jon Anderson Stays 'True' at 2025 Tour Kickoff

Anderson also unveiled two songs from his most recent solo album, 2024's True. The nearly 10-minute "Counties and Countries" arrived early in the night, followed later by the 16-and-a-half-minute "Once Upon a Dream."

The octogenarian rocker recently told Ultimate Classic Rock Nights how excited he was to play "Once Upon a Dream" live. "I can't wait to do this song on stage next spring. Because it was conceived more or less spontaneously," he said. "Over a period of two days, we stuck it together with super glue. That’s what happens with music. You know, you can jump back to 'Close to the Edge,' how was that created? We didn’t just record it in one afternoon, no, it was done in sections. This was exactly the same principle, that eventually the music took over."

Anderson's tour continues on Thursday in Anaheim, California.

Watch Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Play 'Once Upon a Dream' on 4/1/25

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks, 4/1/25, Rialto Theatre, Tucson, Arizona Set List

1. "Close to the Edge"

2. "Perpetual Change"

3. "Counties and Countries" (live debut)

4. "And You and I"

5. "True Messenger"

6. "Awaken"

7. "I've Seen All Good People"

8. "Once Upon a Dream" (live debut)

9. "Owner of a Lonely Heart"

10. "Roundabout"