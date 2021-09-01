Listen to New Yes Song ‘Dare to Know’

Yes have unveiled "Dare to Know," the latest single from their upcoming album The Quest, which is slated for release on Oct. 1.

“'Dare to Know' presents a guitar theme played within many different arrangements, with different chord structures and altered textures," guitarist Steve Howe said in a statement posted to the band's website.

"The ‘idea’ mentioned in the first verse gets described later as an awakening to the subtle goings on within our bodies and mind, all geared to nature’s scheme of things, all fluctuating and rearranging according to the principles of life as we know it," he noted. "The centerpiece leaves the orchestra alone to elaborate and develop the way the theme is heard, then augments the closing minutes of the song as it rests with an acoustic guitar cadenza.”

You can hear "Dare to Know" below.

According to Howe, string arrangements will be featured prominently throughout The Quest. "We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings," he said, "hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks keeps up the momentum for our listeners.”

The recording sessions for "Dare to Know" took place cross-continentally — Howe, Geoff Downes and Jon Davison worked in the U.K., while Alan White and Billy Sherwood convened in a U.S. studio.

“Billy Sherwood and myself did all the rhythm sections, bass and drum, in America down in Los Angeles at Uncle Studios, where he works a lot," White added. "It helps when you’ve got a good place to work ... and Billy’s really good on the recording desk, so we got things down relatively quickly. I spent quite a while studying the music before I went down to L.A., so I was prepared.”

In July, Yes released the album's opening song "The Ice Bridge," a few weeks after announcing The Quest, which will be the group's first LP since 2014's Heaven & Earth.