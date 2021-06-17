Wolfgang Van Halen’s Focus for Eddie Tribute Show

Wolfgang Van Halen said a tribute concert for his late dad Eddie Van Halen hasn't been scheduled yet, but he knows how he wants it to play out when the time comes.

The concept of a memorial event has been in discussion since the guitarist’s death in October, but in a recent interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM, Wolfgang explained that no date has been set.

“I definitely think that would be a great thing to do,” he said. “It’s not in the immediate plans … that's a lot of moving parts that you've got to corral to get that to happen. But I definitely think it should happen.” Asked which other musicians could be involved, he replied: “I have no idea. All I know is that the focus should a hundred percent be on Pop. While it could be a celebration of Van Halen and the band's history, I think, more than anything, it should be focused on him. ... It’s a tall ask and a big thing to figure out. But I do think it should happen at some point.”

In a separate interview, Van Halen discussed his well-known habit of shouting down people who troll him on social media, telling The Washington Post that he found it “therapeutic” to “kill them yourself … instead of let them die on their own.”

He added that "there's been plenty of times where I've gotten something on Instagram or something, and I'll pin it at the top of the comment section. And then like moths to a flame, other commenters just do to them what they did to me, and they can't handle it. And it's like, ‘You can't dish it out if you can't take it, man,’ so I just throw it right back at them.”

Describing his actions as “a fun way I found to deal with it,” he noted, "It’s almost like a puzzle. And so many people are always like, 'Oh, if you ignore it, it will go away,' and that's not true in the slightest. I think most people who say that aren't in the position or haven't experienced that sort of stuff. So, I found my fun way of dealing with it, and I'm going to keep doing it.”