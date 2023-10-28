Tunes by the White Stripes, Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses lead rock’s most popular workout songs.

A new study conducted by AllAxess analyzed Spotify’s most popular workout playlists. Factors such as the number of playlists in which a song appeared, as well as a song’s total number of listens, were utilized in the equation. So, too, was song structure, as each track’s beats per minute and energy score were taken into account.

The results were surprising, as the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” led all rock workout songs. Described in the study as “the crown jewel of workout anthems,” the 2003 hit’s familiarity, driving rhythm and 124 BPM structure all contributed to its top ranking.

What Are Some Other Popular Rock Workout Songs?

The second-highest-rated rock workout song was Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life,” while Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” came in third. The latter track, described in the study as “perfectly capturing the workout spirit,” was one of two GN'R songs to crack the Top 10. The band’s 1989 hit “Paradise City” also clocked in at No. 7.

READ MORE: All 364 Bon Jovi Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Angsty athletes likely helped land Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” at fourth on the list, while a pair of classic AC/DC tracks, “Thunderstruck” and “Highway to Hell,” landed at Nos. 6 and 10, respectively.

Of course, we don't agree with every song that the study ranked highly. Pop-rock group the Score certainly wouldn't have been on our personal playlist, and do we really need two entries from Linkin Park?

Check out the full Top 10 Rock Workout Songs list below and judge for yourself.

10. AC/DC, "Highway to Hell"

9. The Score, "Unstoppable"

8. JAY-Z and Linkin Park, "Numb/Encore"

7. Guns N' Roses, "Paradise City"

6. AC/DC, "Thunderstruck"

5. Linkin Park, "In the End"

4. Nirvana, "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

3. Guns N' Roses, "Welcome to the Jungle"

2. Bon Jovi, "It's My Life"

1. The White Stripes, "Seven Nation Army"