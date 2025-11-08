David Letterman inducted his longtime friend Warren Zevon into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night with a touching speech recalling the famous "enjoy every sandwich" quote from their last conversation together.

Zevon appeared on Letterman's late night shows over a dozen times, with the two bonding over their shared dark humor and cynical views on the world.

In 2017 while inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock Hall, Letterman made a simple wish: "One day I hope to come back here for the induction for my friend Warren Zevon." Eight years later, that night has finally arrived.

In 2002, Zevon made a memorable full-show appearance on Letterman's Late Show, with the two spending the entire hour in a free-form conversation about life and the singer's cancer diagnosis, which would claim his life the following year.

"You put more value in every minute," Zevon said of his diagnosis during the conversation. "It's more valuable now. You're reminded to enjoy every sandwich."

"I have never talked to somebody who pretty much understood within a short period of time they would be leaving the planet," Letterman said of their conversation during his induction speech. "It was difficult. I thought Warren was grateful and happy, kind, he worked very hard... and then the thing about 'enjoy every sandwich,' you know that's easy, but it's deeply meaningful, and there's not a person in this room who hasn't considered that. But nobody can hang onto that on a daily basis. But by god isn't that true of life around the planet - enjoy every sandwich.'

Letterman later recalled that Zevon gifted him a guitar after that show - a moment that caused him to "sob uncontrollably." He then revealed that he had brought the instrument to the induction ceremony, then loaned it to the Killers for their performance of "Lawyers, Guns and Money."

Who Else is Getting Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame This Year?

Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes are being inducted in the performer category. Salt-N-Pepa joins Zevon in the Music Influence category, with Carole Kaye, Thom Bell and Nicky Hopkins being honored for Musical Excellence.

How to Watch the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8PM EST / 5PM PST, and will be available to stream following the ceremony. On Thursday, Jan. 1 ABC will air a special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments, which will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.