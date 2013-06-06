Warren Haynes Looking Forward to Mountain Jam Collaborations

Warren Haynes told ABC News Radio that he's looking forward to playing some new songs and collaborating with other artists at the Mountain Jam music festival, which kicks off today (June 6) in Hunter, N.Y.

The Allman Brothers Band and Gov't Mule guitarist is scheduled to play the festival, which runs through Sunday, in a Saturday-night headlining gig with Gov't Mule. But he said he's just as excited to perform with Phil Lesh & Friends on Sunday, when the former Grateful Dead bassist headlines.

Even though the busy Haynes is a full-time member of Lesh's group, he's eager to share a stage with jazz guitarist John Scofield. "Doing the Phil Lesh & Friends show with Scofield and I being the two guitar players is a blast," he said. "I really, really love doing that."

Haynes will also debut some new songs by Gov't Mule at Mountain Jam. The band is currently working on a new double album (titled 'Shout!') that will include alternate versions of the songs interpreted by other artists. But don't expect to hear too many of the new tunes this weekend. "I never want to give it all away before the record comes out," said Haynes. "But we'll start gradually getting closer and closer to playing all 11 songs."