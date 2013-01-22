Top 10 Warren Haynes Songs

4

From: 'Live at Bonnaroo' (2004)

Haynes said he liked a lot of Hearing U2's Achtung Baby when he heard it the first time, but he was particularly drawn to their soon-to-be classic ballad "One." "I started thinking about how it could be done as a soul song, starting with the bridge – love is a temple / love a higher law – that whole section just sounded like a bridge from a soul song." Performed impromptu at a solo acoustic gig, he tells UCR that "it came across good, so I kept working on it and kept doing it and it's such a beautiful song. The sign of a great song in some cases is one that you can interpret a lot of different ways." Haynes turns in one of his emotional vocals on record with this version.