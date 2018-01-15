Vixen singer Janet Gardner has been forced to reschedule a recent date after undergoing surgery for a subdural hematoma.

Gardner, currently on the road in support of her self-titled solo debut, shared the news of her medical woes with fans via Facebook, where she posted a Jan. 13 update describing the way "things went a little upside down" after her Jan. 11 gig at the Whisky in Los Angeles. "I was rushed off to the hospital, and had to have emergency surgery to remove a subdural hematoma that was putting pressure on my brain," wrote Gardner. "They had to drill a hole into my head to remove the hematoma and put a titanium plate in to cover the hole. I am literally a metal head!"

Clearly, Gardner's in good spirits after her ordeal, and although it's unclear as to how large of an impact the surgery will have on her concert calendar, she's already making plans to reschedule her appearance at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, where she'd been booked to perform before being brought in for surgery. "We will be rescheduling that soon. I will keep you posted on my recovery," she added. "Thank you for all the love and support!"

The Janet Gardner LP, written and recorded with Gardner's husband, guitarist Justin James, remains just one of several projects she's actively maintaining — in addition to touring and making plans to record with Vixen, she also works part-time as a dental hygienist. But as she told Billboard last summer, she's already looking ahead to her next solo outing.

"At this point in my life I'm just happy to be doing it and happy to be doing some new music. It's definitely my freedom...to do whatever you want at the time," said Gardner. "Whatever comes with it will be gravy."