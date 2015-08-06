Former Kiss guitarist Vinnie Vincent’s career may have lacked stability and consistency – but as this list of his best songs demonstrates, it certainly featured moments of brilliance.

Vincent is best known for his brief early '80s stint as the Ankh Warrior, Ace Frehley's first replacement as Kiss' lead guitarist. His songwriting and playing on 1982's Creatures of the Night and 1983's Lick it Up helped band mainstays Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons recover from a nasty career tailspin and return to platinum-selling status, but personal and creative disagreements soon forced his exit from the group.

He then became the leader of the Vinnie Vincent Invasion, who had a pair of minor hit albums before splitting up in 1989. Soon after that, Kiss gave Vincent another shot, this time just as a songwriter. He rewarded them by contributing to three of the best songs on 1992's acclaimed Revenge – then to hear them tell it, quickly burned that bridge a second time. Over the following years, Vincent faded into exile, turning up only in random stories about arrests and clothing auctions.

Naturally, most of the songs on this list of the Top 10 Vinnie Vincent Songs come from his equally fruitful and tumultuous stints with Kiss and the Invasion. But we found a few other hidden gems that are well worth your time, and which can't help but make us hope his career isn't as over as it seems to be.