Vinnie Vincent ‘Really Could Have’ Rejoined Kiss in 1992

Former Kiss guitarist VInnie Vincent said he believed he “really could have” rejoined the band around 1992, after he’d contributed material for their album Revenge.

He emphasized that he was only talking from his own perspective, but spoke of the “natural team” energy that had been re-energized as he co-wrote with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley – despite the pair having fired him in 1984. He was credited on three Revenge tracks: “Unholy,” “Heart of Chrome” and “I Just Wanna." After the album’s release, however, he was accused of having reneged on a deal with Kiss, then went on to fail in a bid to sue them. Those events closed the door on any prospective reunion.

“I think – those are very important two little words, because it's me thinking this,” Vincent said in a recent episode of The Rock Experience, which can be seen below. “But we formed this thing where we were… Vinnie, Gene and Paul.” He added that “the bond was getting there creatively” at that time, and continued: “In my humble opinion, in my heart of hearts, in my private world of my own mind, I believe that there was a moment where… whoever was driving the car was gonna turn the wheel.”

He said he felt certain “there was a moment where it could have easily happened where I would have been back in the band,” but repeated: “[T]his is my opinion. Don't take it as someone else's opinion.” Bruce Kulick handled all lead guitar duties on Revenge, as he had done on every Kiss album since 1985's Asylum.

In a 2019 Guitar World interview, both Simmons and Stanley were emphatically against the idea of Vincent ever returning to the group. "How many times do you want to get sued before you say that's enough?," asked Simmons, with Stanley concluding, "that's not someone who I want to celebrate."

Asked if he’d actually wanted to reunite with Kiss at that stage of his career, Vincent replied: “Yes and no. Yes in a big way, and, for my own little reasons, no. But yes in a big way.” He said the leading reason for wanting to reconnect was that “we're just a natural team,” continuing: “If you have a boyfriend or girlfriend, and they feel so great to you, and you have such a great relationship in a certain way – what, are you gonna look for someone else?

“This person works for me. They know me; I know them; and it's a great marriage. But maybe there's something there that doesn't work. So, it didn't happen. But it could have. And I mean: it really could have.”

Watch Vinnie Vincent on ‘The Rock Experience’

Kiss Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide