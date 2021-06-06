Phil Collen said Vince Neil has plenty of time to get his voice back into shape before Def Leppard and Motley Crue launch their delayed Stadium Tour.

The guitarist was asked about an incident on May 29 when the singer was forced to abandon a solo show, telling the audience: “I'm sorry, you guys. It's been a long time… My fucking voice is gone.” It was Neil’s first concert since the pandemic shut down live music, and the rescheduled Stadium Tour doesn’t commence until June 16, 2022.

“I heard about it,” Collen reported in a recent episode of the Jeremy White Podcast, available below. “Hey, look, he's got a year. There's a lot at stake when you got out, and you want to be your best. Hopefully we'll be working out together and all that stuff.”

He added that there was a strong “cameraderie” between Def Leppard and Motley Crue, and recalled a conversation with Nikki Sixx when the pair agreed, “We're gonna work out together. We're gonna do all this stuff.” He said he’d learned valuable lessons from touring with Kiss, who would work to secure the quality of the show in every way they could. “Our crews would be working together on the Kiss tour so the show would look great,” he continued. “And I do feel a thing with that. If the show is even better [for another band], then it's even better for all of us; you want that to happen.”

He concluded: “With Vince, he's got a year to go. Hopefully everything is cool by then. I hope so. Fingers crossed.”

Watch Phil Collen on the Jeremy White Podcast

