Watch Vince Neil Join Sammy Hagar to Cover Led Zeppelin

Vince Neil joined Sammy Hagar on stage recently for a lively rendition of the Led Zeppelin classic "Rock and Roll."

The collaboration took place May 26, during a concert in Orlando, Fla. Hagar and his band the Circle were performing at the Seneff Arts Plaza when they welcomed the Motley Crue frontman on stage.

Neil handled the majority of the song’s vocals, with Hagar providing harmonies and occasionally jumping in on lead. Each member of the Circle was also given their time to shine, as bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham (son of Led Zeppelin's John Bonham) grabbed the spotlight during instrumental breaks and dynamic solos. At various moments, Neil even invited the crowd to sing along, at one point asking, “How many rock and rollers out here tonight?”

Watch Neil perform “Rock and Roll” with Hagar and the Circle below.

The beloved frontmen have a long history of on-stage collaborations, as Neil has routinely shown up for surprise appearances with Hagar in the past. In 2018, they delivered three Motley Crue classics - “Kickstart My Heart,” “Wild Side” and “Girls, Girls, Girls” - during a Circle show in Huntington Beach, Calif. In 2019, the singer opened a handful of dates during the Circle's spring/summer tour, notably jumping on stage with the band in Maryland Heights, Mo. for a rendition of Montrose’s “Rock Candy.” Neil was also a previously guest on Hagar’s TV series, Rock & Roll Road Trip.

With COVID-19 restrictions slowly being lifted, the Circle recently made their return to live concerts. The band will continue performing throughout Florida into June, before playing further U.S. dates in August. Meanwhile, Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour, which had originally been planned for 2020, before initially being pushed to 2021, has been rescheduled for 2022.

