Watch Vince Neil Make His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Vince Neil added a new stage to his performance list Tuesday night when he played Nashville's venerable Grand Ole Opry for the first time.

The Motley Crue singer made his debut at the Opry performing Motley Crue's 1985 power ballad "Home Sweet Home." You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

The Opry, which was founded in 1925, hosts the longest-running radio broadcast in the U.S. and often includes a mix of country, Americana, folk, blues and gospel music performed by legendary artists as well as up-and-coming performers.

As the official Opry Twitter account noted on Tuesday, it sometimes includes performers, like Neil, from outside of its usual country-music realm. (For example, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys is scheduled to perform at the Opry on Aug. 6.)

The Crue singer's song selection of "Home Sweet Home" already had an Opry connection before its appearance Tuesday night: In 2009, country singer Carrie Underwood, who was inducted into the Opry a year earlier, released a cover of "Home Sweet Home" when she was a contestant on American Idol. Her version made it to No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Neil will join his Motley Crue bandmates this weekend when they resume their Stadium Tour in Boston. The tour, which also features Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett, will be on the road until Sept. 9 before it wraps up in Las Vegas.