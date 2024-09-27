On Oct. 11, 1975, an unknown John Belushi appeared on the very first Saturday Night Live sketch as a foreign man learning to speak English via the very unconventional phrase "I would like to feed your fingertips to the wolverines."

Since the time, the venerable late night sketch show has introduced the world to many of its biggest television and movie stars. Choosing the best Saturday Night Live cast members of all time isn't just a matter of comparing apples and oranges. Every year's cast has had to deal with changing cultural tastes and sensibilities and increasing competition from other late night shows and online sources of topical comedy - as well as the ever-increasing shadow of the legends who appeared on the 30 Rockefeller Plaza stage before them.

In Saturday Night Live's first 49 seasons, over 160 cast members have fought for air time and the world's attention. Many have quickly faded away, but some have struck a big nerve. From Chevy Chase and Gilda Radner to Eddie Murphy, Phil Hartman and Mike Myers, SNL stars have gone on to enjoy major success in the worlds of television, movies and stand-up.

To date, movies starring Murphy have grossed nearly seven billion dollars at the box office, with Adam Sandler (who was laid off by the show in 1995!) in second place among notable Saturday Night Live alumni at over five billion. (We're not counting one season-and-done cast member Robert "Iron Man" Downey Jr., but if we did he'd be in the lead with over 14 billion dollars.)

SNL veterans like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have also gone on to massive television success, with hit shows such as 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation.

As voted by the staff of Ultimate Classic Rock, here are the top 25 Saturday Night Live cast members of all time, measured by both their impact on the show itself and by their success in other fields after their departures.

Read More: Rock's 60 Biggest 'Saturday Night Live' Moments