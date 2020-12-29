See Tommy Lee in Trailer for New Horror Movie ‘The Retaliators’

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee can be seen briefly in a trailer for upcoming horror movie The Retaliators, which arrives next year.

He’ll also be heard on the soundtrack, which features music from other rock stars who make cameo appearances including members of Five Finger Death Punch, Escape the Fate and the Hu. The movie marks Papa Rock frontman Jacoby Shaddix’s acting debut.

The Retaliators will be one of the first releases from Better Noise Films, set up by Allen Kovac. The veteran music manager also looks after Motley Crue’s affairs and co-produced their biopic The Dirt. The trailer, which features Lee toward the end, can be seen below.

Better Films managing director Dan Waite recently predicted that this project would launch a new hybrid era. “When The Retaliators is released, we’re going to have a rock audience that’s going to want to see their favorite band members in the movie, crossing over with fans of the horror and thriller genre in the movie world,” Waite told Music Business Worldwide in September.

Watch ‘The Retaliators’ Trailer

“The horror thriller audience is very open to rock-star cameos, just think about Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper, Lemmy, Iggy Pop, Marilyn Manson,” Waite added. “We’re very deliberately building Better Noise as a multimedia company that has the power to market our artists across films, theater, books and other content.”

Waite argued that Better Noise was also presenting itself as a “socially conscious company,” pointing to its September release of Sno Babies, a movie about the U.S. opioid crisis. It’s also involved in the development of a theater show based on Nikki Sixx’s The Heroin Diaries memoir.

Tommy Lee Year-by-Year: Photos 1981-2020