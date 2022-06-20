Watch Tommy Lee Admit, ‘My Heart Is Broken, Along With the Ribs’

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee managed to perform three songs during the band’s second Stadium Tour appearance on Saturday before handing over the sticks to stand-in Tommy Clufetos.

Lee revealed at the first show alongside Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett on June 16 that he had recently broken four ribs and was unable to play a full set. On the first night, he played five songs before leaving the stage. At both concerts, Lee returned to play piano on Crue’s ballad “Home Sweet Home.”

Before bowing out at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, he recapped his story for fans. “You guys, you're not gonna fucking believe this shit,” he said. “Some of you may know. For those who don't know … I broke not one, not two, not three, but four fucking ribs.’ … And I’m fucking, like, ‘Are you fucking kidding me, dude? Fuck!’ We've been waiting way too long for this shit, man.”

He continued: “My fucking heart is broken, along with the ribs. So the doctor goes, ‘Listen, bro. By the way, no fucking playing.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, there's no fucking way. We have a tour in a fucking few days. What the fuck am I gonna do?’ So I’m gonna fucking pop in and out as much as I can.”

You can watch the video below.

Lee said his injury “hurts like a fucking bitch” and noted, "My boy Tommy up here, he’s gonna fucking help me out here. And I’ll be back out. I’ll see you guys in a minute. But at the fucking time, at this moment, the show must fucking go on, goddamn it!”